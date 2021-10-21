UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.48

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1742014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $226,543,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,446,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $85,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

