UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

UFPI stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

