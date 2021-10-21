Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

