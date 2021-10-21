Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0974 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $137,263.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.29 or 1.00008900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.45 or 0.06406077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

