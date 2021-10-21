UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

UniFirst stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.57 and its 200 day moving average is $221.98. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

