Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,819 ($49.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,005.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,142.51. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a market capitalization of £98.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914 over the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

