United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

