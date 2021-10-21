United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $184.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.