United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 182.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 223.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

