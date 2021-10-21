United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Capital Bancorp worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 162.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

