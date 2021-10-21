United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

