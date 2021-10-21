United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

