United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

WPM stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

