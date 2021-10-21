Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,188 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 244,631 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.