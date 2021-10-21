Urus (URUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00099382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00192738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.