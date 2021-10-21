USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.80. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 16,168 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. Equities analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

