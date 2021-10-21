Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head to Head Survey

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 84.20%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.73 $10.80 million N/A N/A Nephros $8.56 million 8.96 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -14.44

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.38% 11.37% Nephros -37.58% -24.71% -20.40%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Nephros on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

