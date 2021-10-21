V.F. (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.