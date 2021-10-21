Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

