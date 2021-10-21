Validity (VAL) One Day Volume Hits $12.91 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Validity has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $32.46 million and $12.91 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00011585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00490651 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,423,836 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,643 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

