Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.60-$11.10 EPS.

NYSE VMI opened at $245.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $137.72 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

