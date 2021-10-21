Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-$11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.75. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.68. 66,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.65. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $137.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.