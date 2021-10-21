Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $637,193.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $637,193.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.