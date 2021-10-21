Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

