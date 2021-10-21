Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EQT by 116.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EQT by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

