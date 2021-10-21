Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $7.67 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises about 1.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

