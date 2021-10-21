Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 6,207 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold accounts for 3.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 407,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

