Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 404,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,582,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $371.94 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

