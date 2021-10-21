Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 2.2% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,411. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,323.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.72. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,329.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

