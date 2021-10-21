Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 98,146 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of National Vision worth $387,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in National Vision by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the period.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

