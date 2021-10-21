Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $401,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stamps.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,196,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.82.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

