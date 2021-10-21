Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 155,670 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $415,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $128,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,331 shares of company stock worth $2,679,487. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

