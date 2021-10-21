Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,988 shares.The stock last traded at $248.96 and had previously closed at $248.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

