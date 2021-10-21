Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,603 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 161,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $75.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

