Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,423 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 523,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $415.94. 84,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

