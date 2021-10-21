VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 19,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,091,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $798.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

