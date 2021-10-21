VeChain Price Hits $0.14 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, VeChain has traded 12% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and $838.13 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011334 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.