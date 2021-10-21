Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,465 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Veeva Systems worth $473,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

