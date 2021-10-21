Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.53. 7,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 602,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $881.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

