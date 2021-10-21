Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,799 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 944,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 361,444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 561,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $18,986,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 189,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

