Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 343,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,699,332 shares.The stock last traded at $53.18 and had previously closed at $52.35.

The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

