Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.32.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at C$13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.