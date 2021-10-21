Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 550,000 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.32.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

