Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

