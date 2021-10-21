Vidulum Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $316,416.12 and approximately $1,384.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003753 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

