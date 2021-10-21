Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 13,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

