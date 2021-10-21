Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

