Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $943,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of ARCB opened at $85.34 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

