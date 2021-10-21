Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Perficient were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

