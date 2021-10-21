Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $225,695.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $551,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,454 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.52 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

